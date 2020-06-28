Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:36 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Business

Dollar inches up, with spotlight on surge in coronavirus cases

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW YORK, June 26: The safe-haven dollar edged higher in choppy trading on Friday, moving within narrow ranges, as investors grew cautious about a resurgence in US coronavirus cases that has fueled doubts on expectations of a V-shaped recovery for the world's largest economy.
Currencies that thrive with higher risk appetite, such as sterling and those linked to commodities like the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, struggled against the greenback.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 2,414,870 US cases of coronavirus, an increase of 40,588 from its previous count, and said deaths had risen by 2,516 to 124,325.
Florida and Texas are leading the surge in new US cases. Both states on Friday ordered bars to once again close down and imposed tighter restrictions on restaurants in a setback to efforts to open up their economies during the pandemic.
"At the end of the day, it's very clear that we are in a deep economic hole. COVID-19 won't be easy to break away from," said Juan Perez, currency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington, referring to the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
In afternoon trading, the dollar was slightly higher against a basket of currencies 97.426 .
The dollar reacted little to data showing US consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, jumped 8.2per cent last month, the largest increase since the government started tracking the series in 1959.
That said, personal income fell 4.2per cent last month.
"On balance, today's mixed numbers validate the view that the economy has weathered the worst of the coronavirus but underscore what's expected to be a choppy road to recovery," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The euro, meanwhile, edged higher against the dollar in see-saw trading to $1.1225 . Traders said there were $2 billion in option expiries in the currency pair that went off earlier in the session at the $1.12 strike.
On the week, the euro posted weekly gains of 0.4per cent against the dollar.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's trading platforms and broader positioning surveys indicate currency markets are long euro/dollar, though positioning is not stretched.
The dollar was little changed against the yen at 107.17 yen.
In other currencies, the commodity-tied units fell as risk appetite weakened, with the Australian dollar down 0.3per cent against the US dollar at US$0.6864 . The US dollar gained 0.1per cent at C$1.3653.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US consumer spending rebounds; falling income, surging C-19 cases loom
Delta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement
KLM gets 3.4bn euro Dutch bailout
Pakistan airline under fire in fake pilot licence scandal
BD planning to redesign incentive package for post-pandemic FDI flow
Unilever to stop US advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Fed stops big banks from buying back stock, caps dividends
India to end central control of gas prices, lift LNG transport use


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft