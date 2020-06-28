Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:36 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Business

Zimbabwe suspends mobile banking, stock exchange trade

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Zimbabwe suspends mobile banking, stock exchange trade

Zimbabwe suspends mobile banking, stock exchange trade

HARARE, June 27: Zimbabwe on Friday abruptly suspended all mobile money transactions, the most widely used platform to make and receive payments in the crisis-ridden country, claiming the move would tackle crime and economic sabotage.
The government also suspended all trade on the country's stock exchange, which it accused of being complicit in illicit financial activities.
An information ministry statement said government was suspending with immediate effect "all monetary transactions on phone based mobile money platforms in order to facilitate intrusive investigations".
"Government is in possession of impeccable intelligence � whereby mobile-based phone systems �are conspiring with the help of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange - either deliberately or inadvertently - in illicit activities that are sabotaging the economy," it said.
In 2016, mobile money payments reportedly accounted for more than 80 per cent of all electronic payment transactions.
The shock announcement coincided with month-end when people receive and withdraw their salaries via mobile phone banking.
In a country critically short of bank notes, the move will likely shut most general transactions from payment for groceries and services such as electricity.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took power in 2017 following a military coup pledging to revive the moribund economy, now blames the economic malaise on unnamed "political detractors".
"We are fully cognisant that this battle is being fuelled by our political detractors, elite opportunists and malcontents who are bent on pushing a nefarious agenda," he said this week.
Zimbabwe is in the throes of its worst economic crisis in more than a decade.
The country is short of cash and basics including fuel and the staple cornmeal.
According to new data annual inflation was inching closer to 800 per cent in April.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US consumer spending rebounds; falling income, surging C-19 cases loom
Delta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement
KLM gets 3.4bn euro Dutch bailout
Pakistan airline under fire in fake pilot licence scandal
BD planning to redesign incentive package for post-pandemic FDI flow
Unilever to stop US advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Fed stops big banks from buying back stock, caps dividends
India to end central control of gas prices, lift LNG transport use


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft