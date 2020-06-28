Package loan must ensure productivity, job creation





Loan packages must be focused on adding productivity and employment generation.

The discussion titled 'Job Creation in the Covid-19 period' organised by Centre for Research and Information (CRI) as part of CRI Policy Cafe on Friday held the views that small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the national economy and they must get more support.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute said readymade garment sector must be resilient."Even if 70 percent of the past orders come back, 30 percent of the workers will lose jobs. Small factories may face closure."

Hailing the Tk 20,000 crore package to reinvigorate the SMEs, he said job facilities in small and medium industries and garments sector should be created to add to more employment and income.

"They don't even need huge support. Only Tk 10-20 lakhs will suffice to restart their activities. They will be able to reinstate employees who lost jobs," he said.

The opening note was delivered by Imran Ahmed, a former research fellow at McKinsey and deputy executive director at Shakti Foundation. He said even in this crisis, new employment can be created by extending policy support to labour-intensive industries and projects and disbursing cash to entrepreneurs now out of banking transactions.

Ferdaus Ara Begum, executive director of Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD), said, "Cottage industries contribute more employment among SME."This Industry has dipped by 30 percent in last April but showed some progress in May."

"Only Tk 800 million out of the government-announced package of Tk 200 billion has been disbursed to date to SMEs while thousands of applicants are waiting."

She said, "Cottage industry entrepreneurs can't receive loans from the banking sector. Therefore, the loan distribution could not be at the expected level. Had it been conducted through the SME Foundation, NGOs, or organisations of this kind, they could get better result."

PKSF Deputy Managing Director Md Fazlul Kader said, "PKSF has already signed agreement with 200 partner NGOs to raise awareness among general people." "If small entrepreneurs in rural areas are trained to become skilled, more employment will be created."

ACI logistics limited (shwapno) Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, "Those who are returning to villages from cities due to Covid-19 will have only one way to make a living, which is agriculture. They must be entitled to loans on easy terms."









He said, "If agricultural products can be taken under the purview of the modern commercial system, farmers will benefit the most. It is rarely observed in Bangladesh."





