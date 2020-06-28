Deposits with Swiss banks fall, but not money laundering





After a sharp rise of 28.34 percent to 617.72 million Swiss francs in 2018, deposits of Bangladeshi nationals with various Swiss banks dropped by 2.38 percent to 603.02 million francs in 2019. Swiss National Bank (SNB) made the disclosure in its annual report titled, "Banks in Switzerland 2019" on Thursday.

Similar to Bangladesh, other South Asian countries also saw a declining trend. Pakistan saw the biggest fall of deposit by its nationals, which went down by over 50.42 percent to 360 million Swiss francs, and India by 5.06 percent to 892.03 million francs. Deposit from Nepal also saw a 29.31percent decline to 175.86 million francs, Sri Lanka by 29.41percent to 4 million francs and Myanmar by 1.57 percent to 4.76 million francs. From the region, only Afghanistan saw a positive growth by 62.25 percent to 4.52 million compared to 2.78 million in 2018.

Usually, the money is deposited through fiduciaries or wealth managers. Besides over-invoicing and under-invoicing at export, imports is a safe way to launder money.

"About 80 percent of money laundering occurred through trade-based money laundering. This money is deposited in individual accounts," Abu Hena Md. Razi Hasan, chief of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) told the Journalist.

"Switzerland was known as a safe haven for deposits. But it has lost that attraction due to the strong implementation of banking and money laundering rules covering banking transactions," Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of World Bank, Bangladesh told the journalist.

Especially after 9/11, the issue of money laundering came under the spotlight and this has cast a shadow on the deposits negatively, he said. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) is also working on stopping money laundering.

"Switzerland cannot entertain the illegal depositors as they did in the past. This is because of international pressures on implantation of money laundering rules and guidelines," he said.

The downward is not only in the case of Bangladesh but across the globe, he added. Although money stashed by Bangladeshi nationals in different Swiss banks declined slightly, it does not mean money laundering has fallen. It has only changed forms, said experts.

"Although the latest figures are slightly less than that for the previously disclosed data, the decline is not only insignificant but also shows the persistence of capital flight from the country, largely through illicit transfers," Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency Internal, Bangladesh (TIB) told the journalist.

The Swiss Bank data only shows the tip of the iceberg. Information on such transfers in a lot of other destination countries, especially offshore islands, remains undisclosed. Many times, larger amounts are incessantly laundered out of the country, he added. The intelligence unit, as well as the economist, agreed with the anti-corruption watchdog.

"Fall in deposits in Swiss banks does not ensure that money laundering has fallen. The launderers changed the route and channels. Instead of deposits, they make investments in restaurants, hotels, and apartments in countries like Thailand, Singapore, Canada, and many more," said Zahid Hussain.

















Deposits to Swiss banks via illegal channels from most countries of South Asian nationals including Bangladesh have declined in 2019.After a sharp rise of 28.34 percent to 617.72 million Swiss francs in 2018, deposits of Bangladeshi nationals with various Swiss banks dropped by 2.38 percent to 603.02 million francs in 2019. Swiss National Bank (SNB) made the disclosure in its annual report titled, "Banks in Switzerland 2019" on Thursday.Similar to Bangladesh, other South Asian countries also saw a declining trend. Pakistan saw the biggest fall of deposit by its nationals, which went down by over 50.42 percent to 360 million Swiss francs, and India by 5.06 percent to 892.03 million francs. Deposit from Nepal also saw a 29.31percent decline to 175.86 million francs, Sri Lanka by 29.41percent to 4 million francs and Myanmar by 1.57 percent to 4.76 million francs. From the region, only Afghanistan saw a positive growth by 62.25 percent to 4.52 million compared to 2.78 million in 2018.Usually, the money is deposited through fiduciaries or wealth managers. Besides over-invoicing and under-invoicing at export, imports is a safe way to launder money."About 80 percent of money laundering occurred through trade-based money laundering. This money is deposited in individual accounts," Abu Hena Md. Razi Hasan, chief of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) told the Journalist."Switzerland was known as a safe haven for deposits. But it has lost that attraction due to the strong implementation of banking and money laundering rules covering banking transactions," Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of World Bank, Bangladesh told the journalist.Especially after 9/11, the issue of money laundering came under the spotlight and this has cast a shadow on the deposits negatively, he said. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) is also working on stopping money laundering."Switzerland cannot entertain the illegal depositors as they did in the past. This is because of international pressures on implantation of money laundering rules and guidelines," he said.The downward is not only in the case of Bangladesh but across the globe, he added. Although money stashed by Bangladeshi nationals in different Swiss banks declined slightly, it does not mean money laundering has fallen. It has only changed forms, said experts."Although the latest figures are slightly less than that for the previously disclosed data, the decline is not only insignificant but also shows the persistence of capital flight from the country, largely through illicit transfers," Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency Internal, Bangladesh (TIB) told the journalist.The Swiss Bank data only shows the tip of the iceberg. Information on such transfers in a lot of other destination countries, especially offshore islands, remains undisclosed. Many times, larger amounts are incessantly laundered out of the country, he added. The intelligence unit, as well as the economist, agreed with the anti-corruption watchdog."Fall in deposits in Swiss banks does not ensure that money laundering has fallen. The launderers changed the route and channels. Instead of deposits, they make investments in restaurants, hotels, and apartments in countries like Thailand, Singapore, Canada, and many more," said Zahid Hussain.