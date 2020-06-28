



BLRI produces new breed domestic chicken

It is suitable for Bangladeshi climate as well. Disease and infections possibilities are much lesser and so it needs use of lesser medicines. This chicken meat is much tastier and also safer to public health.

The breed will be marketed through Aftab Hatchery Ltd soon, BLRI said in a press release on Saturday. To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the two sides.

The Director General of BLRI Dr Nathuram Sarkar said that there is a huge demand for local chicken meat but the native breed has almost disappeared. To grasp the market Sonali Chicken flooded the market sometimes as native chicken and sometimes as Pakistani Chicken.

However, as there is no Pureline of Sonali Breed, numerous diseases are impacting the breeds to farmers to use excessive doses of medicines. This new breed has therefore been produced through long trial and testing to reduce the disease threat. Consumers and farmers will benefit from it, he added.

Fazle Rahim Khan Shahriar, Managing Director of Aftab Hatchery Ltd. said in a meeting held at Aftab's Dhaka Office on Saturday that the company has been expecting a reliable breed for long. "Our main goal is to bring back the taste of domestic chicken, to introduce a breed which is stronger to prevent diseases and also friendly in Bangladeshi climate."

G.H.N Ershad, Director (Sales) said, this variety can be reared very easily, the quantity of meat is higher than that of native chicken. He hoped that the farmers will be happy with the new breed. He said that the breed is primarily named as 'BLRI Multicolor Table Chicken'. However, a Brand Name will be finalized shortly.

Nurul Morshed Khan, Head of Marketing said that the Sonali breed was also developed locally through crossbreeding. He said, according to the MoU with BLRI, Aftab Hatchery will have the only marketing permission of this new chicken breed.

















