FBCCI for dropping amendment to VAT Act, loan to defaulters



FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim

The FBCCI is also opposed to any loan to any defaulter from the government-announced incentive package to offset the economic losses caused by the epidemic coronavirus. It wants to see that real traders get loans.

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim made the points while speaking in a virtual press briefing on the proposed budget for fiscal year on Saturday. Senior vice president of the apex body Muntakib Ashraf and vice president Siddiqur Rahman, among other directors were present.

The VAT system became more complicated, although the NBR spent a lot of money on consultants to ease the system, he claimed. He demanded an investigation into how the amendments to the VAT system led to an increase in harassment instead of easing the system.

The FBCCI will not recommend any defaulter to get a loan, he said from the government-announced incentive package. The Federation chief said implementation of new provisions in the VAT law will hurt small businesses as they are already weakened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposed changes in the VAT Act are designed in a way that will not help smaller enterprises, he said.

Casting doubt that banks that will not co-operate in the implementation of the stimulus package announced by the Prime Minister to help businesses recover, the FBCCI has proposed to withdraw government deposits from those banks.

He said, "Although many banks have come forward to implement the package, there is reluctance among some. Banks that will not cooperate in the implementation of the package; I am proposing to withdraw government deposits from those banks."

The FBCCI president said, "I made this proposal at the press conference. I will send a letter in this respect to the finance minister soon."

Banks are particularly reluctant to enter SME financing. In their view lending in this sector is more costly than making profit. He said if there is any problem, it has to be solved. The SME sector is the backbone of economy. About 84 percent of informal economy comes under it is purview, so it can't be neglected, he said.

Most SMEs (99 percent) are outside bank customer relationship. We FBCI request simplification f the loan process.

On proposed VAT amendment enforced in 1019, he said its objectives were to widen tax net, easing the VAT system, improving compliance and reducing harassment.

However, the tax net did not improve and remained stagnant at 9 percent of tax-GDP ratio, the collection system has not been eased and the incidents of harassment to the business community increased, said the FBCCI president.

The government has allotted some Tk1,03,117 crore under 19 packages, which was 3.7 percent of the GDP to recover the economy from covid-19 impacts.























