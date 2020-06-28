BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan





"More than 317 people were abducted and killed every year when BNP was in power," he told reporters while replying to a query of a journalist at his official residence in city's Minto Road.

Criticizing the comment of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the information minister said, "Our party does not support any type of extrajudicial killing. But some criminals were found to be engaged in gunfight". —BSS

But the real history is that BNP was founded through the politics of killing, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said. "Ziaur Rahman killed thousands of army personnel for clearing his way to cling to power. He was also involved in the killing of Bangabandhu," he added.

The information minister said BNP that came to power under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia had started the crossfire. Hence it seems really ludicrous when BNP leaders are fashioned to talk about killing, abduction and crossfire, he said.

Hasan said Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set an example before the world by extending her total support on behalf of the state to the toiling masses during the Coronavirus epidemic.

The premier has also created a humanitarian instance by giving shelter to about 11 lakh Rohingyas who were forcibly displaced from their own country, he added.

He said BNP could not set such type of example rather after the 1991 devastating cyclone, Begum Khaleda Zia in her speechin parliament had said the number of casualties was less than expected from the deluge.

Expressing his regret, the information minister said the people hoped that BNP would come out of the politics of debate.

"But the fact remains that they (BNP) have failed to come out of the politics of hatred and lying. Even, they didn't stand beside the masses. And they have limited their activities to photo sessionsonly by distributing meagre reliefs during the Corona pandemic," Hasan said.









About the comment of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on both the death rate and coronavirus-infected BNP leaders and workers, the information minister pointed out that the experts have opined 1.28 percent death rate among the total corona-infected persons.

"But Mirza Fakhrul Islam told that a total of 284 BNP leaders and activists have been infected and 73 died due to the virus. This means the death rate among the infected BNP leaders and workers is 21 percent. Such statement has raised questions among many people," said Hasan.

-BSS

Turning down the comments of BNP leaders on crossfire issue, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today saidthe very formation of BNP was characterized by initiation of the politics of killing and the party pioneered to resort to crossfire, abduction and murder."More than 317 people were abducted and killed every year when BNP was in power," he told reporters while replying to a query of a journalist at his official residence in city's Minto Road.Criticizing the comment of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the information minister said, "Our party does not support any type of extrajudicial killing. But some criminals were found to be engaged in gunfight". —BSSBut the real history is that BNP was founded through the politics of killing, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said. "Ziaur Rahman killed thousands of army personnel for clearing his way to cling to power. He was also involved in the killing of Bangabandhu," he added.The information minister said BNP that came to power under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia had started the crossfire. Hence it seems really ludicrous when BNP leaders are fashioned to talk about killing, abduction and crossfire, he said.Hasan said Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set an example before the world by extending her total support on behalf of the state to the toiling masses during the Coronavirus epidemic.The premier has also created a humanitarian instance by giving shelter to about 11 lakh Rohingyas who were forcibly displaced from their own country, he added.He said BNP could not set such type of example rather after the 1991 devastating cyclone, Begum Khaleda Zia in her speechin parliament had said the number of casualties was less than expected from the deluge.Expressing his regret, the information minister said the people hoped that BNP would come out of the politics of debate."But the fact remains that they (BNP) have failed to come out of the politics of hatred and lying. Even, they didn't stand beside the masses. And they have limited their activities to photo sessionsonly by distributing meagre reliefs during the Corona pandemic," Hasan said.About the comment of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on both the death rate and coronavirus-infected BNP leaders and workers, the information minister pointed out that the experts have opined 1.28 percent death rate among the total corona-infected persons."But Mirza Fakhrul Islam told that a total of 284 BNP leaders and activists have been infected and 73 died due to the virus. This means the death rate among the infected BNP leaders and workers is 21 percent. Such statement has raised questions among many people," said Hasan.-BSS