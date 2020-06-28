Video
Sunday, 28 June, 2020
Taka 26,400 fined for violating C-19 guidelines in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KHULNA, June 27: Mobile courts here conducted drives in different areas including wards of 17 and 24 of Khulna metropolis, declared as red zone, filed 27 cases against different shops, business outlets and fined around TK 26,400 for flouting corona virus health safety guidelines.
The Executive Magistrates Tapasi Rabeya, Md. Tahmidul Islam, Debashish Basak and Noori Tasmin Urmi of Khulna district administration conducted special mobile courts and fined the shops mostly saloons, departmental and cosmetics stores and other business outlets in last 24 hours till today's 10am.
The courts filed 27 cases against the shops for not abiding by the hygiene rules and violating government orders related to timeframe of remaining open of shops including unnecessary movement without wearing masks, violation of public order and noncompliance of social distancing.    -BSS



