Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:34 AM
Govt continues relief work amid Covid-19 situation

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

The government is continuing relief distribution across the country as part of its humanitarian assistance to mitigate people's sufferings in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the information received from the district administrations of 64 districts, as of June 26, about 2,11,017 tonnes of rice has been allocated as relief while the government has already distributed 1,86,789 tonnes of rice to nearly 7.11 crore people of around 1.62 crore families across the country, said an official handout on Saturday.
The government has so far allocated about Taka 123 crore in cash for purchasing baby food and other relief items.
Of the total amount, Taka 95 crore 83 lakh 72 thousand has been allocated as general relief and Tk 87 crore 95 lakh 52 thousand has been distributed among over 4.27 crore people of about 96.35 lakh families across the country. Besides, Taka 27.14 crore was allocated for baby food aid so far while nearly Taka 24.98 crore has already been distributed among over 16.88 lakh people of about 8 lakh families across the country.    -BSS


