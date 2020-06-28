1 killed, 2 injured in city bike accident

A motorbike rider was killed and two others were injured as their bike fell on the Postogola bridge in the city on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Shakil, 21, and the injured are his friends Akkas, 24, and Jakir, 22. All are residents of Juktibadi goli in city's Dholaipar area.

Police said the accident occurred when the motorbike fell on the bridge road as its rider lost control over the bike at around 9pm last night, leaving three bike riders critically injured.

The injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where Shakil succumbed to his injuries, said Inspector Bachchu Miah, in-charge of the DMCH police camp. -Agencies





