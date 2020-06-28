Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:34 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island in Tangail      
Home City News

Mango season appears income source for many Rajshahi students

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

RAJSHAHI, June 27: Mango harvesting season has emerged as a way of income source for many Rajshahi students particularly in current coronavirus pandemic situation as the deadly virus forced the authorities to close every educational institutions across the country.
Since all educational institutions remained shut following government directives to tackle Covid-19, so the students are at home and passing idle time as well. But, fortunately, mango has become a blessing for them in the region consisting Rajshahi, Chapainawabgonj, Naogaon and Natore districts.
During the current peak season, the students of schools, colleges and universities are seen engaged in mango plucking, transportation, segregation and packaging with much interest.
Apart from this, many of them are involved in online-based mango trading directly by best uses of information and communications technologies, making profit.
Hossain Ali, a student of Peergachha-Tethulia Vocational and Technical College, has been working in a mango orchard at the Pirgachha village under Bagha Upazila along with other professional labourers equally for the last couple of days. He earns Taka 500 per day for mango plucking and transportation from the orchard to local markets.
Munna Aziz, a third-year honours student in the Department of Islamic History of Ishwardi Government College, is doing works of mango bagging in an orchard owned by Arun Kumar Sarker at Arpara village of the same upazila.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said more than 1,500 students are working only in the Bagha Upazila areas making them financially solvent along with helping their parents.
He said hundreds of young entrepreneurs are also involved in the online mango business in the region at present. After getting online orders, they are plucking mango from the orchards, packaging on the spot and finally sending those to the clients in various destinations including the capital Dhaka and port city Chattogram through courier services.
Manu Mohan Bappa, a student of the Department of Fine Arts in Rajshahi University, has been operating the online mango business successfully from his village home at Rahanpur in Chapainawabganj since the season began.
Through his Facebook page 'Rainbow Mango Station', he has already sold 60 maunds of Gopal Bhog and Khirsapat mango varieties to different parts of the country this season.




Bappa said they have mango orchards on around 100 bighas of land. In addition to this, they have bought orchards with 600 trees of Khirsapat and Langra mangoes.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taka 26,400 fined for violating C-19 guidelines in Khulna
Govt continues relief work amid Covid-19 situation
1 killed, 2 injured in city bike accident
Mango season appears income source for many Rajshahi students
159 infected with Covid-19, 5 die in Ctg
Mayor Atiqul wants control of WASA’s drainage circle
Freedom fighter dies of Covid-19 in Bogura
Dhaka to be turned into well-governed city: DSCC Mayor


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island in Tangail
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft