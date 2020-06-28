Mango season appears income source for many Rajshahi students





Since all educational institutions remained shut following government directives to tackle Covid-19, so the students are at home and passing idle time as well. But, fortunately, mango has become a blessing for them in the region consisting Rajshahi, Chapainawabgonj, Naogaon and Natore districts.

During the current peak season, the students of schools, colleges and universities are seen engaged in mango plucking, transportation, segregation and packaging with much interest.

Apart from this, many of them are involved in online-based mango trading directly by best uses of information and communications technologies, making profit.

Hossain Ali, a student of Peergachha-Tethulia Vocational and Technical College, has been working in a mango orchard at the Pirgachha village under Bagha Upazila along with other professional labourers equally for the last couple of days. He earns Taka 500 per day for mango plucking and transportation from the orchard to local markets.

Munna Aziz, a third-year honours student in the Department of Islamic History of Ishwardi Government College, is doing works of mango bagging in an orchard owned by Arun Kumar Sarker at Arpara village of the same upazila.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said more than 1,500 students are working only in the Bagha Upazila areas making them financially solvent along with helping their parents.

He said hundreds of young entrepreneurs are also involved in the online mango business in the region at present. After getting online orders, they are plucking mango from the orchards, packaging on the spot and finally sending those to the clients in various destinations including the capital Dhaka and port city Chattogram through courier services.

Manu Mohan Bappa, a student of the Department of Fine Arts in Rajshahi University, has been operating the online mango business successfully from his village home at Rahanpur in Chapainawabganj since the season began.

Through his Facebook page 'Rainbow Mango Station', he has already sold 60 maunds of Gopal Bhog and Khirsapat mango varieties to different parts of the country this season.









Bappa said they have mango orchards on around 100 bighas of land. In addition to this, they have bought orchards with 600 trees of Khirsapat and Langra mangoes. -BSS





