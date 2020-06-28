159 infected with Covid-19, 5 die in Ctg





The infection toll now stands at 7625 and with the five deaths today, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 165, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

Among the newly detected corona patients, 82 are from Chattogram city and 87 from different upazilas of the district. A total of 928 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection.

Dr Rabbi told BSS that 62 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the corona virus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 278 samples in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 21 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 130 samples during the same period.

Besides, 43 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 250 samples, the civil surgeon adding that 24 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 159 samples in last 24 hours.

On the other hand, seven people infected with COVID-19 after testing 83 samples at Imperial Hospital Chattogram in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two resident of Lohagara upazila was tested positive after testing 10 samples at Cox's Bazar medical college hospital during the period.

















CHATTOGRAM, June 27: A total of 159 people have been infected with corona virus after testing 890 samples in Chattogram district on Saturday.The infection toll now stands at 7625 and with the five deaths today, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 165, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.Among the newly detected corona patients, 82 are from Chattogram city and 87 from different upazilas of the district. A total of 928 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection.Dr Rabbi told BSS that 62 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the corona virus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 278 samples in last 24 hours.Meanwhile, 21 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 130 samples during the same period.Besides, 43 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 250 samples, the civil surgeon adding that 24 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 159 samples in last 24 hours.On the other hand, seven people infected with COVID-19 after testing 83 samples at Imperial Hospital Chattogram in last 24 hours.Meanwhile, two resident of Lohagara upazila was tested positive after testing 10 samples at Cox's Bazar medical college hospital during the period.