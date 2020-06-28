

Mayor Atiqul wants control of WASA’s drainage circle

The DNCC mayor made the proposal to Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam while inaugurating canal excavated from Ashkona Hajj Camp to Bonorupa Housing area, at Kaola Civil Aviation Graveyard area.

"These canals come under district administration authorities and the duty of maintaining the canals and drainage networks is of Dhaka WASA's. But it is the city corporation authorities, who have to hear the sufferings of the city dwellers.

As people's representatives, the mayor and ward councillors have to remain accountable to the people. But Dhaka WASA doesn't has to face any question from the people," a DNCC press release said quoting Atiqul.

"So to relieve the sufferings of the city dwellers, I am proposing asking for the control of Dhaka WASA's drainage circle with all its existing manpower, infrastructure and equipments to DNCC," he added.

The mayor also proposed creating a dedicated bicycle lane from Kuril Biswa road area to the airport.

DNCC and Bangladesh Army were given the task of excavating the 1.90 kilometre long canal within shortest possible time. The work started on May 30, 2020, and finished on June 27, 2020. Of the 1.90 kilometer, DNCC dug 0.17 kilometer and Bangladesh Army dug 1.73 kilometer area of the canal.

"This canal will ease the water logging problem in the part of Uttara 4 no sector, Kosaibari, Ashkona, Kawla and adjacent areas. We are paying a total of Taka 1.35 crore from our own fund to Bangladesh Army for the excavating job and already have paid them half of the total amount," Atiqul further said.

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam, who addressed the function as chief guest, said the government is planning to make the whole canal management system of the capital as like Hatirjheel by re-excavating all the canals.

"As the people's representatives remain accountable to people, public servants too, be it a junior staff or minister, have to remain accountable," he said.

DNCC chief engineer Brigadier General Amirul Islam, ward councillor Anisur Rahman Naim, and ward councillor Zakia Sultana were present on the occasion, among others. -BSS















