Freedom fighter dies of Covid-19 in Bogura

BOGURA, Jun 27: Freedom Fighter and veteran journalist Md Saiduzzaman Sarker Tara died from coronavirus on Friday night. He was 70.

Saiduzzaman, a senior member of Bogura Press club and also executive editor of Weekly Hatiar Newspaper, was undergoing treatment at Mohammad Ali Hospital and tested positive for the virus.

He was also organizing secretary of Sector Commanders Forum of Rajshahi divisional committee.

Shafiq Amin, residential medical officer of the hospital said that Saiduzzaman was admitted to the hospital on June 25 following breathing problem and breathed his last on Friday night.







