14 bodies found by side of road

MEXICO CITY, June 27: Authorities in Mexico found 14 bodies dumped on the side of a road in northern Zacatecas state, where notorious criminal gangs operate, the regional government said on Friday.

Images on local media showed the bodies by the side of a road, wrapped in blankets and tied with adhesive tape.

Zacatecas public prosecutor, Francisco Murillo told the press that four of the bodies had been identified and were from Juan Aldama, a town 150 kilometres (90 miles) to the north of Fresnillo, where they were found.

"They are people who disappeared from that region a few days ago," said Murillo. -AFP