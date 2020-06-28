Ireland’s Martin gets his turn

Video
Sunday, 28 June, 2020
Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DUBLIN, June 27: A veteran of the opposition who managed to rehabilitate his Fianna Fail party after Ireland's ruinous recession, Micheal Martin has long been considered the likely next leader of the Republic.
His centre-right party tumbled from power in 2011, punished by voters for leading the nation into the post-"Celtic Tiger" slump.




But with a new economic boom and memories of the recession fading, former foreign minister Martin has renovated the image of his party as a voice for pragmatic change.    -AFP


