Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:33 AM
Mahathir backs PM candidate

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has thrown his support behind the chief minister of the Borneon state of Sabah as candidate to lead the country, a statement from Mahathir said on Saturday.
Mahathir said supporters and allies had unanimously agreed at a meeting on Thursday to nominate Shafie Apdal, among the early leaders who opposed the government of Najib Razak which Mahathir ousted in 2018, as next prime minister.
"I fully support this proposal," Mahathir said. "The important thing is that we have a solid stand for the people to know our position." Malaysia's next national elections are due by September 2023 but there has been speculation of an earlier snap poll.




Thursday's meeting also agreed to propose Mahathir's former deputy-turned-rival Anwar Ibrahim, and his son Mukhriz Mahathir, as deputy prime ministers.     -REUTERS


