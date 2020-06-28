Video
Sunday, 28 June, 2020
Corruption case against Sharif filed

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LAHORE, June 27: Pakistan's anti-graft body has filed a corruption case against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and three others for their alleged involvement in the illegal allotment of land in Punjab province about 34 years ago.
An arrest warrant has been issued against the 70-year-old three-time premier who is in London for medical treatment.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached an anti-corruption court to declare Sharif a proclaimed offender since he did not respond to any of its summons.
The three other accused named in the case filed by the NAB are Jang/Geo media group owner Mir Shakilur Rahman, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director Humayun Faiz Rasool and former director (land) Mian Bashir.




In 1986, when he was the Punjab chief minister, Sharif had allegedly allotted 54-'kanal' (canal) land in Lahore to Mir Shakilur Rehman in violation of rules.    -PTI


