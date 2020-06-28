Black tarpaulins seen on Galwan River-bend



Visibile changes in Chinese position on Galwan River-bend between June 22 and June 25. Photo : NDTV

They also show the presence of not less than 16 camps of the Chinese People's Liberation Army within 9 kilometres of the LAC in this sector.

The images clearly indicate that China has not disengaged in the area and continues to maintain massive troop strength - a direct threat to the Indian Army operating on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control. In widely reported military talks between Lieutenant General-ranked officers on June 22, both India and China had agreed to mutually de-escalate across all contentious areas in Ladakh.

The new images, procured from Planet Labs, are dated June 25 and June 26 (yesterday) and indicate further Chinese consolidation in the Galwan region. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed in action fighting a large Chinese force here. The Army believes that the Chinese suffered 45 casualties during the late-night skirmish. Chinese military leaders are believed to have conveyed to their Indian counterparts the loss of a Chinese Colonel in the fighting here as well.

The new images also show the Galwan River in spate on June 25 with clear damage visible to what has been reported to be a stone wall (sangar) constructed by Indian forces across the Galwan River. No Indian Army camps are being shown in this report.









NDTV reached out to the Indian Army several hours ago for comment on the latest images showing construction activity in the Galwan region and will update this report should they respond. -NDTV





