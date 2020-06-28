Coronavirus: Latest global developments





More than 494,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed at least 494,337 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Saturday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 125,039, followed by Brazil with 55,961, Britain with 43,414, Italy with 34,708 and France with 29,778.

New lockdown in Buenos Aires

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez announces a toughening of lockdown measures in the capital and its surrounding area in a measure due to last until July 17 with "only essential services and some industrial zones" remaining operational.

With cases on the rise, the Buenos Aires metropolitan area will be closed down and from July 1 people will be asked to return to isolation at home and only leave for essential provisions.

Iran's economic woes

Iran's supreme leader warns the country's economic problems will worsen if the virus spreads unchecked, saying the initial momentum to contain it had since "waned".

Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May. -AFP















PARIS, June 27: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:More than 494,000 deathsThe pandemic has killed at least 494,337 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Saturday, based on official sources.The United States has the most deaths with 125,039, followed by Brazil with 55,961, Britain with 43,414, Italy with 34,708 and France with 29,778.New lockdown in Buenos AiresArgentina's President Alberto Fernandez announces a toughening of lockdown measures in the capital and its surrounding area in a measure due to last until July 17 with "only essential services and some industrial zones" remaining operational.With cases on the rise, the Buenos Aires metropolitan area will be closed down and from July 1 people will be asked to return to isolation at home and only leave for essential provisions.Iran's economic woesIran's supreme leader warns the country's economic problems will worsen if the virus spreads unchecked, saying the initial momentum to contain it had since "waned".Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May. -AFP