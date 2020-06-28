Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:33 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island in Tangail      
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

PARIS, June 27: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
More than 494,000 deaths
The pandemic has killed at least 494,337 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Saturday, based on official sources.
The United States has the most deaths with 125,039, followed by Brazil with 55,961, Britain with 43,414, Italy with 34,708 and France with 29,778.
New lockdown in Buenos Aires
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez announces a toughening of lockdown measures in the capital and its surrounding area in a measure due to last until July 17 with "only essential services and some industrial zones" remaining operational.
With cases on the rise, the Buenos Aires metropolitan area will be closed down and from July 1 people will be asked to return to isolation at home and only leave for essential provisions.
Iran's economic woes
Iran's supreme leader warns the country's economic problems will worsen if the virus spreads unchecked, saying the initial momentum to contain it had since "waned".
Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 bodies found by side of road
Ireland’s Martin gets his turn
Mahathir backs PM candidate
‘India’s George Floyds’: Father-son death in police custody sparks outrage
Corruption case against Sharif filed
Black tarpaulins seen on Galwan River-bend
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Russia condemns claims it aided Taliban attacks on US troops


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island in Tangail
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft