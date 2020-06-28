Video
Foreign News

US House passes Washington DC statehood measure in historic vote

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, June 27: US House lawmakers made history on Friday by voting for Washington to become the nation's 51st state, but the move, a push for equal voting rights for the capital's residents, is doomed in the Senate.
A small chorus of cheers went up as the measure passed along party lines, with all but one Democrat in support and every voting Republican opposed.
"For more than two centuries, the residents of Washington, DC have been denied their full right to fully participate in our democracy" despite paying taxes, serving in the military and operating businesses, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the vote.
"Today, we will bring our nation closer to the founding ideals that all are created equal and all deserve a say in our democracy."
More than 705,000 Americans live in the District of Columbia, a Democratic stronghold with a population greater than two states, Wyoming and Vermont, and comparable to two others.
Democratic lawmakers frame the DC statehood bill as an overdue remedy to disenfranchisement perpetuated since Congress made Washington the nation's permanent capital in 1790, and a longstanding civil rights issue for a city that's nearly 50 percent black.
The statehood vote is the first in Congress since 1993. Never has such a bill -- appropriately titled HR-51 -- cleared the House or Senate.




"Congress has two choices: it can continue to exercise undemocratic autocratic authority over" Washington, "or Congress can live up to this nation's promise and ideals and pass HR51," said Washington's House delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, who does not have floor vote privileges and therefore was unable to cast a vote for DC statehood.    -AFP


