Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:33 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island in Tangail      
Home Foreign News

Trump says staying in Washington to protect law and order

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

WASHINGTON, June 27: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday cancelled a planned weekend visit to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, and said he was staying in Washington "to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced."
"The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe - and these people will be brought to Justice!"
Trump has pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing historical U.S. monuments and has threatened to use force on some protesters, as activism against racial injustice sweeps the country.
Trump said on Twitter on Friday that he had signed a "very strong" executive order protecting monuments. A text of the order says the federal government will prosecute "to the fullest extent" anyone who damages or desecrates monuments, memorials or statues.
The 2003 Veterans Memorial Preservation Act provides for prison terms of up to 10 years for destroying or attempting to destroy monuments commemorating those who served in the U.S. armed forces.
Trump's order also threatens to withhold federal support to state and local law enforcement agencies that fail to protect monuments.
Hundreds of unarmed Washington, D.C., National Guard troops are on standby to assist law enforcement personnel with protecting monuments, after protesters tried to tear down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in a park near the White House on Monday.
Calls for the removal of these monuments come in conjunction with Black Lives Matter protests, which were sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis.
Trump's decision to cancel his trip to New Jersey comes amid a spike in coronavirus cases in many states.
White House spokesman Judd Deere said the cancellation was not related to New Jersey's requirement that visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
Trump visited one of the states with high rates, Arizona, earlier this week.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 bodies found by side of road
Ireland’s Martin gets his turn
Mahathir backs PM candidate
‘India’s George Floyds’: Father-son death in police custody sparks outrage
Corruption case against Sharif filed
Black tarpaulins seen on Galwan River-bend
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Russia condemns claims it aided Taliban attacks on US troops


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island in Tangail
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft