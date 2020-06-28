Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:33 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island in Tangail      
Home Sports

Mickelson leads Travelers in search of 45th PGA Tour title

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson.

NEW YORK, JUNE 27: Phil Mickelson, making his first US PGA Tour start since turning 50, fired a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to seize the lead in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
The five-time major winner was the star of a marquee group that also featured world number one Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, shaking off an early bogey to card eight birdies and build a 13-under par total of 127.
He was one stroke in front of overnight leader Mackenzie Hughes of Canada and morning pacesetter Will Gordon.
Mickelson finished in style, nearly holing his approach shot at 18 and tapping in for a closing birdie.
It marks the first time in a career includes 44 PGA Tour titles that Mickelson has opened a tournament with two rounds of 64 or better. "I've hit some good wedges, but more important than that I've given myself fair chances because I've hit a lot of fairways," Mickelson said. "I felt like I was playing aggressive because of that.
"I also made some good putts today," added Mickelson, whose birdies included three in a row at 13, 14 and 15 where he drained putts of six feet, 32 feet and seven feet. "I made some tough six-footers that really kept the round going," he said. "The birdies at 13 and 15 were not easy, there was a lot of break."
Hughes, who torched TPC River Highlands for a 10-under 60 on Thursday, battled to a 68 for 128.
One-under through nine holes after three birdies and two bogeys, he made just one birdie on the back nine.
Gordon, making his eighth tour start on a sponsor's exemption, made the most of his chance with an eight-under-par 62.
The 23-year-old American had nine birdies against a lone bogey in his first tour start since the Puerto Rico Open as the tour took a three-month hiatus starting in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I hit a little bit better today and the putter has been working really nice," said Gordon, whose best PGA Tour result is a share of 10th in last year's RSM Classic. "Just trying to stay out of my own way and stay in the moment. I've been really free and letting them go in."
Gordon started on the back nine and birdied six of his first eight holes, the first of them on a 45-foot putt at the 10th.
He rolled in a 25-footer at the eighth for his final birdie of the day.
McIlroy had four birdies and two bogeys in a two-under-par 68 and headlined a group on nine-under 131 that also included Americans Xander Schauffele, Brendan Steele and Brendon Todd and Australian Marc Leishman.
Steele earned his share of fourth place with a sparkling 62. Todd and Leishman both signed for 65s while Schauffele carded a 68.
American Collin Morikawa, who made his first 22 consecutive cuts as a professional, missed the mark, ending the second-longest such streak in the last 30 years three shy of matching Tiger Woods with 25.




Morikawa opened with a 72 and only managed a 71 on Friday.
"It was bound to happen at some point," he said. "Now I guess we're going to stop talking about it."
The tournament is the third since the PGA Tour resumed play, and saw another player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday after two caddies and a player tested positive on the eve of the tournament.
Denny McCarthy tested positive after feeling especially sore and tired after the first round. He went into quarantine while one first-round playing partner, Bud Cauley, withdrew as a precaution and another playing partner, Matt Wallace of England, opted to carry on.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mickelson leads Travelers in search of 45th PGA Tour title
Orenburg forfeit Russian match with six players positive for virus
Lampard warns Chelsea against complacency in top-four race
Argentina's '86 WC coach Bilardo positive for coronavirus
Juve thump Lecce to go seven points clear
Hungry Klopp plans to build on Liverpool title win
Virdi hopes to follow fellow Sikh Panesar into England team
Ten players left off Pakistan's England tour over virus: cricket board


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island in Tangail
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft