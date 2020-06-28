Orenburg forfeit Russian match with six players positive for virus





"The club won't put either the fans or the participants in any danger," a club statement said.

"We have decided against fielding the reserve team too."

The Russian Premier League only resumed last week after a long suspension due to the virus. Last weekend, Rostov sent their youth team to Sochi where they suffered a 10-1 thumping after their opponents refused to agree to a postponement.









Three Dynamo Moscow players also tested positive with the Russian federation rescheduling their game with Krasnodar for July 19. -AFP





