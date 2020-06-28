Video
Sunday, 28 June, 2020
Orenburg forfeit Russian match with six players positive for virus

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, JUNE 27: With eight people between players and staff suffering from coronavirus, Orenburg on Friday forfeited their Russian Premier League match against Krasnodar in another blow to the championship. Orenburg, who were scheduled to play high-flying Krasnodar on Saturday, said six players and two backroom staff had returned positive tests for COVID-19.
"The club won't put either the fans or the participants in any danger," a club statement said.
"We have decided against fielding the reserve team too."
The Russian Premier League only resumed last week after a long suspension due to the virus. Last weekend, Rostov sent their youth team to Sochi where they suffered a 10-1 thumping after their opponents refused to agree to a postponement.




Three Dynamo Moscow players also tested positive with the Russian federation rescheduling their game with Krasnodar for July 19.    -AFP


