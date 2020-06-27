Video
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:31 AM
Another cop dies of C-19

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Another policeman died of Covid-19 at Rajarbagh Central Hospital in the capital on Thursday night.
Constable Md Touhidul Islam, stationed at Airport Zone of Uttara Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), breathed his last at around 12:00am while
    undergoing treatment at the Hospital, said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) at Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana said.
Touhidul, hailed from Bujroker Sonoshpur village under Mithapukur Police Station of Rangpur district, left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.
His body was sent to his village home and buried at the family graveyard following health guidelines where senior district police officials were present, the police official said.
With the death of Touhidul, around 37 polcemen have so far lost their lives to Covid-19. As of Thursday.


