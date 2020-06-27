Proper anti-dengue steps urged





Many health experts warned that if proper steps were not taken this year then dengue outbreak in the month of June might become deadlier than the previous year.

They also noted that the next two months-July and August- and the current month of June are crucial as the number of patients might go up rapidly.

Talking to the Daily Observer, she also noted that no death from dengue had been reported this year so far while no new patient was tested positive or no dengue patient was admitted to hospital on June 24.

Assistant Director of DGHS Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room Ayesha

Akhter said, "Only four patients are now receiving treatment at different hospitals."

The country saw severe dengue outbreak last year as 1, 01,354 patients got admitted to hospitals across the country and 1,01,037 of them returned home till December 31 in 2019, according to Directorate General of Health Services.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) reported 148 deaths from dengue last year.

Amid the outbreak of deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, two city corporations of Dhaka and other local government bodies across the country are spearheading massive programmes to safeguard the people from being affected by the mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

Dhaka north and south city corporations are carrying out multifaceted programmes to destroy larvae and breeding grounds of aedes mosquitoes.

A special 10-day cleanliness or combing drive was launched on June 6 at 54 wards in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area.















