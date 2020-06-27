Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:31 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Proper anti-dengue steps urged

318 people test positive for the disease so far

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

This year a total of 318 patients had been tested positive for dengue till June 24, said Dr Ayesha Akhter, Assistant Director of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Many health experts warned that if proper steps were not taken this year then dengue outbreak in the month of June might become deadlier than the previous year.
They also noted that the next two months-July and August- and the current month of June are crucial as the number of patients might go up rapidly.
Talking to the Daily Observer, she also noted that no death from dengue had been reported this year so far while no new patient was tested positive or no dengue patient was admitted to hospital on June 24.
Assistant Director of DGHS Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room Ayesha
    Akhter said, "Only four patients are now receiving treatment at different hospitals."
The country saw severe dengue outbreak last year as 1, 01,354 patients got admitted to hospitals across the country and 1,01,037 of them returned home till December 31 in 2019, according to Directorate General of Health Services.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) reported 148 deaths from dengue last year.
Amid the outbreak of deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, two city corporations of Dhaka and other local government bodies across the country are spearheading massive programmes to safeguard the people from being affected by the mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.
Dhaka north and south city corporations are carrying out multifaceted programmes to destroy larvae and breeding grounds of aedes mosquitoes.
A special 10-day cleanliness or combing drive was launched on June 6 at 54 wards in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over US$30b needed to develop C-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO
Another cop dies of C-19
Proper anti-dengue steps urged
Kuwait slaps travel ban on businesswoman
Former home minister Sahara Khatun moved back to ICU
China may run C-19 vaccine trial in BD
People leaving Dhaka burying their dreams
More than half of beds at C-19 hospitals lie empty


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft