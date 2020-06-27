Kuwait slaps travel ban on businesswoman





who has been detained on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

The woman, sister of a senior government official, was released on bail on Friday, according to an Arab Times report.

"The businesswoman faces two charges-bribery and money laundering. She owns a major decor company whose capital is KD 250,000. The company has earned government contracts exceeding several million dinars," Arab Times said.

She was interrogated by prosecutors for more than an hour and a half after being summoned for her alleged links to the Bangladeshi lawmaker.

Meanwhile, Shahid has been sent to Kuwait's central prison for 21 days after 17 days of interrogations by Kuwaiti prosecutors.

Kuwait earlier froze the bank accounts of Shahid and his company following his arrest on charges of human trafficking and money laundering. Shahid's company account holds about five million Kuwaiti dinars, or Tk 1.38 billion.

The move aims to stop Shahid from withdrawing or transferring money from these accounts from which funds will be confiscated if the charges are proved in court, prosecutors said.















