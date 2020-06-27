Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:31 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Alleged Links to MP Shahid

Kuwait slaps travel ban on businesswoman

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Diplomatic Correspondent

Kuwait's public prosecution has imposed a travel ban on a local businesswoman over her suspected links to Bangladesh MP Muhammad Shahid Islam,
    who has been detained on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.
The woman, sister of a senior government official, was released on bail on Friday, according to an Arab Times report.
"The businesswoman faces two charges-bribery and money laundering. She owns a major decor company whose capital is KD 250,000. The company has earned government contracts exceeding several million dinars," Arab Times said.
She was interrogated by prosecutors for more than an hour and a half after being summoned for her alleged links to the Bangladeshi lawmaker.
Meanwhile, Shahid has been sent to Kuwait's central prison for 21 days after 17 days of interrogations by Kuwaiti prosecutors.
Kuwait earlier froze the bank accounts of Shahid and his company following his arrest on charges of human trafficking and money laundering. Shahid's company account holds about five million Kuwaiti dinars, or Tk 1.38 billion.
The move aims to stop Shahid from withdrawing or transferring money from these accounts from which funds will be confiscated if the charges are proved in court, prosecutors said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over US$30b needed to develop C-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO
Another cop dies of C-19
Proper anti-dengue steps urged
Kuwait slaps travel ban on businesswoman
Former home minister Sahara Khatun moved back to ICU
China may run C-19 vaccine trial in BD
People leaving Dhaka burying their dreams
More than half of beds at C-19 hospitals lie empty


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft