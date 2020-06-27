Video
Former home minister Sahara Khatun moved back to ICU

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Former home minister Sahara Khatun has been moved back to intensive care after her condition deteriorated during treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital.
She was receiving medical care in the high
    dependency unit when the reading on the heart rate monitor became unclear at around 11:00am on Friday, her aide Mujibur Rahman said.
"The doctors moved her to the ICU immediately," he added.
Sahara was admitted to United Hospital on Jun 2 with a fever, allergy and other preexisting conditions. The 77-year-old lawmaker was shifted to the ICU on Jun 19 after her condition deteriorated but later showed signs of improvement.


