Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:30 AM
latest
Home Front Page

More than half of beds at C-19 hospitals lie empty

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Despite surging coronavirus cases, most beds at hospitals dedicated for COVID-19 treatment in Bangladesh lie empty.
All these hospitals have empty beds and are ready to admit patients, said Nasima Sultana, the additional director general of health services.
The hospitals have a total of 13,393 general beds and 393 intensive care beds.
They were treating 4,764 patients on the general beds and 183 at the ICUs on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
It means 65.38 percent
    general beds and 53.43 percent ICU beds were unoccupied.
In Dhaka, the number patients taking treatment at the COVID-19 hospitals with a total capacity of 5,886 were 2,448. Out of the 194 ICU beds, 97 had patients.
Another 3,868 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, raising the tally of infections to 130,474, according to the health directorate.
The death toll rose to 1,661 after 40 new fatalities were registered in the daily count.
The recovery count also jumped to 53,133 with 1,638 patients overcoming the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period.
     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over US$30b needed to develop C-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO
Another cop dies of C-19
Proper anti-dengue steps urged
Kuwait slaps travel ban on businesswoman
Former home minister Sahara Khatun moved back to ICU
China may run C-19 vaccine trial in BD
People leaving Dhaka burying their dreams
More than half of beds at C-19 hospitals lie empty


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft