Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:30 AM
Major rivers cross danger marks in B’putra basin

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

RANGPUR, June 26: A flood situation is prevailing in the Brahmaputra basin as major rivers crossed danger marks (DM) at three points following monsoon rains and onrush of water from the upper catchment during the past 24 hours ending at 3pm on Friday.
Talking to this correspondent, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said water levels of the major rivers and tributaries may continue to rise during the next few days in the Brahmaputra basin.
"The Teesta was flowing 20cm above the DM at Dalia point in Nilphamari, Dharla by 13cm above the DM at Kurigram point and Brahmaputra by 9cm above the DM at Chilmari point in Kurigram at 3 pm," he said.
The Brahmaputra was flowing only 3cm below its DM at Noonkhawa point in Kurigram district at 3 pm while the other rivers were flowing below their respective DMs at different points.
"We have taken early preparation to face any situation during floods in all
    eight districts of Rangpur division," Ghosh said, adding that no incident of breaching of flood control embankments and devices was reported from anywhere in the zone.
To conduct repairing works and management of flood control embankments on emergency basis when needed, all 12 divisions of three circles of BWBD's Rangpur zone are continuing to procure 10,000 to 15,000 pieces of geo-textile bags.
"We have completed repair works of flood control structures at several points on the right bank of the Teesta in Rangpur and by the sides of other major rivers in Kurigram and Gaibandha for the "season flood" this year," Ghosh said.
Besides, monitoring of flood situation and embankments continues round the clock and adequate preparations have been taken to face any situation in the district like elsewhere in Rangpur zone, he added.
Executive engineer of the Teesta Barrage division of BWDB Md.  Rabiul Islam said all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage Project are remaining open at Dalia point in Nilphamari where the river was flowing 20cm above it DM at 3 pm.
According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB at Dhaka, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may continue to rise during the next 10 days.
The water levels of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna may cross DMs at different points of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts resulting in short-medium duration flooding in the low lying areas for 5 to 7 days.
According to BWDB officials, the Teesta was flowing 38cm below its DM at Kawnia in Rangpur andGhaghot by 42cm below its DM at Gaibandha points at 9 am.
The Jamuna was flowing 11cm below its DM at Fulchhari point, 26cm below its DM at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 39cm below its DM at Sariakandi in Bogra, 36cm below its DM at Kazipur and 43cm below its DM at Sirajganj point at 9 am.


