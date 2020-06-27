BD secures better position in human trafficking ranking





"The (Bangladesh) government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared to the previous reporting period; therefore, Bangladesh was upgraded to Tier 2," said the 20th edition of the report said on Thursday.

India and Nepal secured the equal status of Bangladesh. Bangladesh was put under 'Tire-2 Watch List' in the last year's ranking. However, Afghanistan remained to be a Tier-3 country in the list for the region which kept Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives in "Tier-2 watch list", a status one grade below the Tier-2.

The report particularly

appreciated Dhaka's anti-trafficking campaign exposing human traffickers to punitive legal actions setting up seven special tribunals under a tough anti-trafficking law and identifying the victims, acceding to the 2000 UN TIP Protocol.

"It's a news that there are some progress in regards to the government efforts. As a result, the world recognized us," foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said in a video message commenting on the US report

"It's a significant achievement," Momen said describing it to be the outcome of a combined effort of his office and the ministries of homes, law and expatriate welfare under a national action plan for 2018-2020 against human trafficking.

The minister particularly appreciated the law enforcement and security agencies in spearheading tough anti-trafficking campaign to expose traffickers to justice in designated courts set up for the purpose alone.

Momen said the courts had dealt with 403 anti-trafficking cases and of them 312 were prosecuted convicting 25 people while the expatriate welfare ministry suspended licenses of 162 recruiting agencies for breaching laws to prevent trafficking.

"We have long way to go. We will surely win. Build up strong public opinion (against trafficking and traffickers)," he said on Friday seeking support from all. .

Momen appreciated the US acknowledgement and attributed the development to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'zero tolerance policy' against human trafficking.

He urged all concerned to create public opinion and build a social movement against human traffickers as well as recruiting agencies involved in the process.

Recalling incidents of trafficking and killing of 26 Bangladesh nationals in Libya recently, the Foreign Minister said these are very regrettable.

"I call upon the people of the country- identify the traffickers and the agencies who are sending people abroad illegally. Boycott them socially," said the Foreign Minister.

He said this elevation was crucial for Bangladesh as otherwise the US would have suspended non-humanitarian USAID activities in Bangladesh.

He said the foreign and social welfare ministries set up shelter centers for the trafficking victims while civil society and different NGOs had worked along with the government in curbing illegal migration simultaneously.

The minister said Dhaka would continue to spearhead the campaign heck further the trafficking as "we would like to change the negative perception against Bangladesh at home and abroad regarding human trafficking".

Dr Momen laid emphasis on boosting its image as human trafficking issues bring bad fame for any country.

He said the relatives of the trafficking victims cannot avoid responsibility for the sufferings of the trafficking victims.

"Help the government. We want to stop human trafficking - child trafficking and women trafficking. We can't do it without your support," said the Foreign Minister.

In addition, the government continued to allow humanitarian access to the Rohingya camps, according to US Department of State report on Trafficking in Persons released on Thursday.

The report, however, said the government of Bangladesh does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.

It said the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas.









It said victim care remained insufficient; officials did not consistently implement victim identification procedures or refer identified victims to care; foreign trafficking victims could not access protective services; and the government did not have shelter for adult male victims.





