PCR testing kit crisis hits country





Even some PCR labs at several districts have remained closed due to shortage of testing kits.

Health experts said the authorities concerned should keep the health sector free from syndication.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said test kits could not be brought at the right time due to flight complications.

Bangladesh ranks 17th in the world in the number of coronavirus patients while it ranks 148th in terms of its population.

PCR labs at Noakhali, Feni, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattagram and some others districts have remained closed for some days due to lack of testing kits.

Concerns continue to grow in the country's limited coronavirus testing capacity with experts urging the government to focus on increasing daily tests to ensure a successful fight against the pandemic.

World Health Organisation asked all countries to test suspected patients as much as possible saying that it is the best way to slow the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a simple message to all countries - test, test, test," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on March 16.

"All countries should be able to test all suspected cases, they cannot fight this pandemic blindfolded," he said, adding that cases cannot be isolated and the chain of infection will not be broken without testing.

As per the government data, till Friday, a total of 1,30,474 in 6,96,941coronavirus tests carried out in Bangladesh have turned out to be Covid-19 positive since the country's first COVID-19 case was reported on March 8.

Dr ASM Alamgir, Principal Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "As many as 65 laboratories in Bangladesh are conducting tests for detection of coronavirus."

The combined capacity of these 65 labs is more than 35,000 samples per day but the highest 18,000 tests were conducted in a single day.

"There is no crisis of testing kits in Bangladesh now," he said but his statement disputed the one given by Dr Nasima Sultana.

According to data compiled by Worldometer, Bangladesh, which has a population of over 160 million, one of the lowest number of tested country in the world while just 4,139 per one million people are tested here.

Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said, "There is a shortage of resources but it is also apparent that some works have not been carried out due to lack of planning and coordination."

"I hope the government will waste no more time and take initiative to control the spread of coronavirus infection. In this way, complaints will lessen and the quality of treatment will improve."

This difficult situation has been exacerbated by the crisis of virus detection kits due to which sample collection was stopped in several districts.

Allegations of irregularities in the Health Department are old. Now there are allegations that the authorities bought fake masks and old PCR machines at this time.

Experts said skills and transparency are not ensured in this sector and it is palpable in the diagnosis and treatment service.

Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, Regional Adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO), said, "We have to deal with the problems so that we do not have any deficit and if there is a deficit it is normal that we will not be able to identify a patient in time."

"The authorities should quickly provide testing kits and ensure other tests, especially antigen tests," he added.

The Department of Health, however, said there is a global crisis of testing kits due to high demand and airplane flight complications have exacerbated the problem in the country.

Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General, Department of Health, said, "This is an ongoing process. Testing kits are being imported from abroad. It is not available in our country. It has to be brought from abroad. Flight schedule complication is now a big problem."









"Since the beginning we have had a demand for 1.5 million testing kits," she added.





