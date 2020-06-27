Video
19 shops, two houses burnt in two districts

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

A total of 19 shops and two houses were gutted in fire in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Bhola, in two days.
KURIGRAM: Seven shops and two houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at Rowmari Market in the district on Saturday night.
The fire broke out in the area at around 8:30pm from food warehouse in the market and engulfed the adjoining shops and houses.
On information, a team of Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed in and brought the fire under control after an hour of trying.
Kartimari Fire Service Station Official Moynul Haque confirmed the incident adding that the fire might have originated from short-circuit.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Twelve shops were gutted in fire on Kasai Patti Road of Uttar Bazar in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The affected claims products worth about Taka one crore were completely damaged due to the fire.
Locals said the incident took place at around 10pm.
Being informed, a unit of Lalmohan Fire Service Station rushed to the spot and was able to control the flame after an hour of trying.
Lawmaker Nurunnabi Shawon, from Bhola-3 Constituency, expressed sympathy to the affected people.














