Minister distributes agri equipment at Singra





The minister also inaugurated the construction works of some development projects in different places of the upazila.

The minister said, government has been working sincerely to combat the coronovirus in the country. The government has also taken various steps to make up the losses through online devises, and the Ministry of ICT has been working successfully in this regard from the beginning. Government is trying to make a plan for establishing virtual university to take Bangladesh ahead like other developed countries in the world.

He further said, life and work might be different after the corona is over. Then all types of works will be done through technology. So government is working for four and a half crore learners in the country to make them suitable for working with technology.

At one stage of the programme, the Minister distributed agriculture equipment to 350 farmers, stipend money to 300 students of aborigine families, 40 bicycles to 40 persons, playing equipment to 50 persons and 10 thousand saplings of different trees to different educational institutions in the upazila.

Beside this, the minister, after opening the construction work of the building of the Upazila Public Health Engineering Department, planted a sapling on the compound of that office.

Among others, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Banu, Mayor of Singra Pourashava Md. Zannatul Ferdous, Upazila Vice-Chairman Shamima Haque Rosy, government officials, and local political leaders were present at that time.



















NATORE, June 26: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) M. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, distributed some useful equipment to the people of different professionals at Singra Upazila in the district on Thursday.The minister also inaugurated the construction works of some development projects in different places of the upazila.The minister said, government has been working sincerely to combat the coronovirus in the country. The government has also taken various steps to make up the losses through online devises, and the Ministry of ICT has been working successfully in this regard from the beginning. Government is trying to make a plan for establishing virtual university to take Bangladesh ahead like other developed countries in the world.He further said, life and work might be different after the corona is over. Then all types of works will be done through technology. So government is working for four and a half crore learners in the country to make them suitable for working with technology.At one stage of the programme, the Minister distributed agriculture equipment to 350 farmers, stipend money to 300 students of aborigine families, 40 bicycles to 40 persons, playing equipment to 50 persons and 10 thousand saplings of different trees to different educational institutions in the upazila.Beside this, the minister, after opening the construction work of the building of the Upazila Public Health Engineering Department, planted a sapling on the compound of that office.Among others, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Banu, Mayor of Singra Pourashava Md. Zannatul Ferdous, Upazila Vice-Chairman Shamima Haque Rosy, government officials, and local political leaders were present at that time.