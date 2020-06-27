Tk 45cr budget announced for Banpara Poura





Mayor Prof KM Zakir Hossain announced the budget at a function held at the pourasabha auditorium on Thursday noon.

The budget included Tk 4,37,34,160 revenue and Tk 3,80,69,295 expenditure.

The development budget included income of Tk 40,41,20,000 and expenditure of Tk 40,41,10,000. The surplus has been fixed at Tk 56,74,865.

The function was addressed, among others, by Secretary Abdul Hai, Assistant Engineer Nazrul Islam, Accounting Officer Delwar Hossain and Accountant Mamunur Rashid.

All ward councilors and journalists were present at the function.

In the budget, priorities were given on empowering women and improving the living standard of destitute people.

Priorities were also given on implementing GAP and PRAP, developed communications, sewerage management, supply of drinking water, tree plantation, mosquito elimination and road light expansions.



















