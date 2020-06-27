Video
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:29 AM
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

Two persons including an older man died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Bhola and Barishal, on Thursday.  
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man has died after falling from a jackfruit tree in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Md Faruque, 65, was a resident of Charkhalifa Union in the upazila.
Family members said Faruque went out of the house in the morning. But, he did not return home.
After searching, they found his floating body in a pond nearby his home at around 8pm.
They assumed that he might have fallen from a jackfruit tree on the pond's bank and died.
However, he was buried at the family graveyard on Friday morning.
BARISHAL: A youth was electrocuted in Hizla Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hossain, son of Joynal Abedin, a resident of Mehendiganj Upazila.
Family members of the deceased said Mohammad Hossain went to his brother-in-law's house in Purbo Koralia Village of Hizla Upazila on Wednesday.
He came in contact with a live electric wire when tried switch on a fan in the house at noon, leaving him critically injured, they added.
Later, he was taken to Hizla Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

