PABNA, June 26: A young man went missing in the Padma River of the district while taking bath on Wednesday.

Shakil, son of later Shahjahan of Ruppur Village in Ishwardi Upazila, along with his friends went to the river take a bath in the afternoon.

At one stage, Shakil went missing.

Ihwardi EPZ Fire Service and Civil Defence Senior Station Officer Arifur Rahman said diver would conduct a rescue operation.