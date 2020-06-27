Video
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:29 AM
Two youths found dead in two districts

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Two youths including a speech-impaired one were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Dinajpur, on Thursday.  
BOGURA: Police recovered the hanging body of a youth from a cow house in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Saiful Islam, 25, was the son of Shah Alam of Hapunia Colony Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Saiful got married six days ago. As he was missing from the morning, his wife informed the family members.
Later, the family members spotted his hanging body in the cow house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir said an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.
The reason behind Saiful's death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a speech-impaired youth from a field in Jamirhat Laxmanpur Village under Rampur Union in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Khorshed Alam, 30, was the son of Maqbul Hossain of the same area.
Police sources said Khorshed went out of the house on Wednesday night. He was missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body in a field adjacent to his house on Thursday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it Dinajpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Parbatipur Model PS OC Mokhlesur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the deceased had epilepsy disorder.


