Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:29 AM
latest
Home Countryside

PPE distributed among journos in Rajbari

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI June 26: Perling Group distributed 50 pieces of personal protection Equipment (PPE) among the journalists at Rajbari Press Club in the town on Thursday.  
Press Club President Khan Mohammad Jhurul Haque presided over the programme.
Vice-presidents of the press club Mosharrof Hossain, Md Munirujjaman and Kazi Abdul Quddus, General Secretary Khandoker Abdul Matin, Joint Secretary Md Jahangir Hossain and former president Abumusa Biswas, among others, were also present during distribution.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banpara Mayor Prof KM Zakir Hossain announcing the budget at the pourasabha auditorium
Barishal Unit of Jatiya Krishak Samity formed a human chain on the Ashwini Kumar Hall
Good Neighbours Bangladesh distributed food items among 341 poor
19 shops, two houses burnt in two districts
Minister distributes agri equipment at Singra
Tk 45cr budget announced for Banpara Poura
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Youth goes missing in Padma


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft