PPE distributed among journos in Rajbari

RAJBARI June 26: Perling Group distributed 50 pieces of personal protection Equipment (PPE) among the journalists at Rajbari Press Club in the town on Thursday.

Press Club President Khan Mohammad Jhurul Haque presided over the programme.

Vice-presidents of the press club Mosharrof Hossain, Md Munirujjaman and Kazi Abdul Quddus, General Secretary Khandoker Abdul Matin, Joint Secretary Md Jahangir Hossain and former president Abumusa Biswas, among others, were also present during distribution.















