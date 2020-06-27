279 more contract corona in four districts





BHOLA: Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, raising the cases to 214 here.

District CS Dr Ratan Kumar Dali confirmed the information on Friday morning.

A total of 3,420 samples have, so far, been collected till Thursday and sent to corona labs in Dhaka and Barishal.

The reports of 2,657 came where 209 people found positive for the virus.

However, 65 people have made recovery from the virus while three died, the CS added.

BOGURA: Some 109 more people including CS Dr Gausul Azam tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, raising the cases to 2,516.

District Deputy CS Dr Mustafizur Rahman confirmed the information on Thursday.

A total of 109 people including CS Dr Gausul Azam, Sadar Upazila Health Complex Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Samir Hossain Mishu and Bogura Press Club President Mahmudul Alam Nayan have tested positive for the virus, said Dr Mustafizur.

A total of 334 samples were collected for tests on Wednesday, of them, 109 found positive.

Of the infected, 76 were male, 29 female and four children.

So far, 43 patients died from coronavirus in the district, the deputy CS added.

NAOGAON: Some 87 more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the district.

CS Dr AM Akhtaruzzaman Alal confirmed the information on Thursday night.

So far, 325 people contracted the deadly virus in the district.

The highest number of 144 people was infected in Sadar Upazia.

Meanwhile, a total of 205 people made recovery from the virus while four died.

FENI: Some 78 more people including eight policemen tested positive for coronavirus in a single day in the district, taking the total number to 749.

Among the newly infected cases, one died earlier.

CS Dr Sazzad Hossain confirmed the information on Thursday night.

Samples of 392 people came from Noakhali Science and Technology University and Abdul Malek Medical College where 78 people found positive for the virus.

Till now, 274 people made recovery from coronavirus while 15 people died in the district, said CS Office Medical Officer Dr Md Sharfuddin Mahmud.















Some 279 more people including a civil surgeon (CS) and eight policemen were infected with coronavirus in four districts- Bhola, Bogura, Naogaon and Feni, in two days.BHOLA: Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, raising the cases to 214 here.District CS Dr Ratan Kumar Dali confirmed the information on Friday morning.A total of 3,420 samples have, so far, been collected till Thursday and sent to corona labs in Dhaka and Barishal.The reports of 2,657 came where 209 people found positive for the virus.However, 65 people have made recovery from the virus while three died, the CS added.BOGURA: Some 109 more people including CS Dr Gausul Azam tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, raising the cases to 2,516.District Deputy CS Dr Mustafizur Rahman confirmed the information on Thursday.A total of 109 people including CS Dr Gausul Azam, Sadar Upazila Health Complex Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Samir Hossain Mishu and Bogura Press Club President Mahmudul Alam Nayan have tested positive for the virus, said Dr Mustafizur.A total of 334 samples were collected for tests on Wednesday, of them, 109 found positive.Of the infected, 76 were male, 29 female and four children.So far, 43 patients died from coronavirus in the district, the deputy CS added.NAOGAON: Some 87 more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the district.CS Dr AM Akhtaruzzaman Alal confirmed the information on Thursday night.So far, 325 people contracted the deadly virus in the district.The highest number of 144 people was infected in Sadar Upazia.Meanwhile, a total of 205 people made recovery from the virus while four died.FENI: Some 78 more people including eight policemen tested positive for coronavirus in a single day in the district, taking the total number to 749.Among the newly infected cases, one died earlier.CS Dr Sazzad Hossain confirmed the information on Thursday night.Samples of 392 people came from Noakhali Science and Technology University and Abdul Malek Medical College where 78 people found positive for the virus.Till now, 274 people made recovery from coronavirus while 15 people died in the district, said CS Office Medical Officer Dr Md Sharfuddin Mahmud.