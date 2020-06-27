Video
Coronavirus makes Padma River boatmen jobles

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

s

RAJSHAHI, June 26: Dozens of people including boatmen and hawkers who entertain tourists and visitors on the bank of the Padma River in the district have become jobless due to coronavirus pandemic. They sit in their houses idle as coronavirus pandemic has crippled their lives.
While visiting Shrirampur area in the city our correspondent found that 26 boats which used for riding tourists in the river remained anchored on the bank of the river.
Boatmen fear if the present situation extends further then the boats will be damaged and useless.
About 20 to 22 boatmen used to operate the boats to thrill the visitors and earned money from it. Now they pass a very inhuman condition due to lack of work.
Boatman Md Firoz, 42, said, "People stay at home fearing the virus and entertainment centres turn empty. It is very difficult to bear the expenses of family without any work."
Boatmen Rabiul, Belal, Helal, Monir and Tosa said, "Life now turns into a desert. We have received a little amount of relief items but these are not enough to run a daily life. People are dying from coronavirus infection, but we are dying from food crisis."
There are 25 to 30 shops of 'Chatpati' and 'Halim' foods on the bank of the river. About 40 to 42 traders and workers of these shops are also suffering in the same way.
Small traders Tayeb, Nurul, Obaidul and Ekram said it is the only way of earning for them, and they do the same work round the year.
"Coronavirus has paralysed the lifestyle. Earlier we received few relief items but now struggling for life," they added.


