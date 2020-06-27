Video
Saturday, 27 June, 2020
341 distressed people get food assistance at Bochaganj

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, June 26: A total of 341 poor, disabled and widows affected by COVID-19 were given food assistance at No. 2 Ishania Union of Bochaganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The distribution was made at a function held on the premises of Bakultala Girls High School.
It was initiated under KOIKA-GNB CHDW Project by Good Neighbours Bangladesh in cooperation with the upazila administration.
The food assistance included 6kg of rice, 2kg pulse, 1kg sugar and 1kg salt.
Among others, the function was attended by Ishania Union Chairman Utpal, Project Manager Roy Bulu, Mr Cornelius, officials and journalists.
So far, a total of 923 beneficiaries in different areas including Dhapa and Ishania unions have received food assistance under the project.


