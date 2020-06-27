

Largest mangrove forest wears a new look

Its present area is 61,700 hectres or 4.13 per cent of Bangladesh's area.

Three reserve zones of 1,39,700 hectres have been declared as 798th world heritage by the UNESCO in 1997.

The Sundarban has also been declared as the largest water channel. The United Nations recognised it in 1992.

For administrative facilities, the mangrove forest has been divided into two parts- East Sundarban and West Sundarban.

There are four ranges comprising 18 revenue offices, 56 patrol camps and a total 889 manpower.

It is a very challenging work to maintain this forest with such a little number of manpower, forest officials said.

The main attraction of the Sundarban is Royal Bengal Tiger and spot deer. The numbers of deer have greatly increased in the Sundarban recently for strict administrative monitoring. These are attracting foreign and domestic tourists.

There was a long torture by a number of dishonest people on the biodiversity of the Sundarban. Now the coronavirus has become a blessing for the bio-diversity to get rid of it.

On March 26, red alert was declared in the Sundarban area in order to protect its biodiversity and flora fauna from coronavirus contamination. The access of fishers and the folks was restricted.

Now the Sundarban is free of hue and cry.

The forest is inundated by two times in every 24 hours.

In the absence of tourists, fishers or wood cutters, all animals including Royal Bengal Tiger and deer are roaming freely.

Forest officers and guards are every day hearing howling of tiger and calling of other animals. Monkey's stupidity is also noticeable.

Six types of dolphins including rare Eraboti species in flock are making free-movement as well on the surface water.

Babies of crocodile and tortoise are being seen too. Also, different snakes like python and king cobra are roaming round.

The cock-cocking of the wild hens are breaking sleeps of the forest officers. Chirping of different birds and their jumping from branch to branch are charming.

As if after its beginning, the mangrove forest is shifting to its normal nature. Without any disturbances, the forest which changes its look six times every 24 hours has got in a new shape.

Yet the deer poachers are still continuing their poaching secretly.

In a 36-day search starting from March 30 to May 5 in Sharonkhola and Chadpai ranges of East Sundarban, a total of 24 live deer, 79kg deer meat and 6,600-foot long deer trapping rope of nylon were seized by the forest officers. Also seven deer hunters were arrested with four trawlers and two boats.

Later patrolling was intensified in the forest. Now the situation is partly under control.

In 450 small and big rivers in the Sundarban, there are six species of dolphins including Earboti, 210 species of white fishes, 24 species of shrimps, 14 species of crabs, 43 species of phylum and one species of lob star and crocodile.

There are 334 species of trees including Sundari, Gewa, Goran and Poshur in the Sundarban.

In addition, there are 375 wild species of animals including Royal Bengal tiger, deer, salt water crocodile, tortoise and 35 species of snakes including python and king cobra and 315 species of birds.

Already, one species of wild buffalo, two species of deer, two species of rhinoceros and one species of sweet water crocodile have disappeared.

East Sundarban Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mohammed Belayet Hossain said following the red alert, all animals have started moving freely.

A new life has started in the Sundarban, he added.



















