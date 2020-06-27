Video
Two drown in two districts

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a physically-challenged youth drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Dinajpur, in two days.
PIROJPUR: A physically-challenged youth drowned in a canal in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Sohel, 30, was the son of Abul Kalam of Surjamoni Village under Tikikata Union in the     upazila.
Local sources said he drowned while bathing at a canal.
Later, locals rushed him to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohel dead.
DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Sufian, 9, was the son of Samidul Islam, a resident of Raghunathpur area under Golapganj Union in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Golapganj Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Rashedul Kabir said Sufian went outside to bring their ducks back home in the afternoon. He did not return home later.
After searching, the family members found his floating body in the ditch nearby the house and recovered it, the UP chairman added.


