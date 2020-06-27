Seven people nabbed with drugs in three districts





THAKURGAON: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a listed drug trader with 40 bottles of phensedyl in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Mashiur Rahman alias Masum, son of late Mojibor Rahman of College Para area in the district town.

DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Rabiul Islam said Masum is a listed drug trader in the district. A team of police conducted a drive in Dholarhat Union Parishad area at night and arrested him with phensedyl red-handed.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ruhiya Police Station (PS) in this connection, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12, in a drive, arrested a person with 175kg of hemp in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Md Mahfuzar Rahman Masum, 38, son of Tofazzal Hossain of Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram.

Bogura RAB Camp Additional Superintend of Police Mostafizur Rahman said a team of RAB-12 conducted a drive in the upazila at around 10:30pm, and arrested a jeep driver with hemp while searching his vehicle.

The law-enforcers also seized the jeep during the drive.

The arrested confessed his involvedness in drug business during primary interrogation. A case under Narcotics Control Act with Sonatala PS is on the process.

KURIGRAM: Five persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Ulipur and Nageshwari upazilas of the district on Wednesday night.

Police arrested four persons with 109 yaba tablets in Ulipur Upazila at night.

The arrested persons are Nazmul Huda, 20, son of Abdul Latif of Sadir Village under Buraburi Union, Zia, 35, son of Salim Uddin, Mennaf Ali, 50, son of Sobhan Ali Saban, and his son Alam Mia, 30, of Sarker Para Village in Durgapur Union.

Local sources said on information, a team of police led by SI Mashiur Rahman conducted a drive in Durgapur Union Parishad area at night, and arrested Nazmul and Zia with 35 yaba tablets.

Being informed by the duo, police arrested Mennaf and Alam with 74 yaba tablets later.

After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with Ulipur PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday.

Ulipur PS OC Moazzem Hossain confirmed the incident.

Police, in another drive on Wednesday night, arrested a man with 33kg of hemp in Nageshwari Upazila.

The arrested person is Rubel Sheikh, 20, son of Rowshan Sheikh of Dashmail Pashchim baichar area in Bheramara Upazila of Kushtia.

Nageshwari PS OC Rowshan Kabir said a team of police led by him searched a truck while patrolling in Uttar Beparihat Kadamtala area of the municipality at around 11:15pm, and arrested its driver Rubel with the hemp.

The arrested was sent to Kurigram jail on Thursday, the OC added.























