274 disaster tolerant houses being built in Pirojpur





Under the ministry of relief and disaster management, the district relief and rehabilitation office (RRO) is implementing the project.

RRO Officer Md. Mosaharul Haque said these are semi-pacca 20-by-10 foot houses having separate toilet and kitchen. Each house costs Tk 2,99.860.

All upazila nirbahi officers and project implementation officer are engaged with the implementation.

These are constructed according to the design and instruction of the ministry.

Of the total, 34 are in Pirojpur Sadar, followed by 41 in Nazirpur, 35 in Nesarabad, 34 in Bhandaria, 38 in Indurknai , 41 in Kawkhali and 31 in Mathbaria.

The remaining 20 houses being built have been funded by Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP from Pirojpur-1. Of these, six each are in Sadar Upazila and eight in Nazirpur.

Last year, another 211 houses were distributed among the poor in the district. After this June, these 274 houses will be handed over.





















