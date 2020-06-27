

30 char lands submerged in Kurigram

Water of the Dharla River was increased 38 cm while 14 cm at Nunkhawa Point in Brahmaputra and six cm at Kaunia Point in Teesta River due to rainfall and onrush water from the upstream, according to sources.

The fresh water inundated at least 30 char lands under Jatrapur, Nunkhawa, Narayanpur and Shaheber Alga Union Parishad.

Crops including peanut, jute and various vegetables submerged under flood water.

Kurigram Water Development Board Executive Engineer Md Ariful Islam said increasing of water levels in the rivers is continuing. Water of the Brahmaputra River may cross the danger level on June 28, 29, and several parts adjacent to the river are likely to be flooded, he added.

The engineer also said they are continuing their effort to check some areas from the risk of the fresh flood.















KURIGRAM, June 26: At least 30 char lands in the district were inundated as the water level of all the 16 rivers including Dharla, Teesta, Dudhkumar and Brahmaputra, have increased in the last 24 hours.Water of the Dharla River was increased 38 cm while 14 cm at Nunkhawa Point in Brahmaputra and six cm at Kaunia Point in Teesta River due to rainfall and onrush water from the upstream, according to sources.The fresh water inundated at least 30 char lands under Jatrapur, Nunkhawa, Narayanpur and Shaheber Alga Union Parishad.Crops including peanut, jute and various vegetables submerged under flood water.Kurigram Water Development Board Executive Engineer Md Ariful Islam said increasing of water levels in the rivers is continuing. Water of the Brahmaputra River may cross the danger level on June 28, 29, and several parts adjacent to the river are likely to be flooded, he added.The engineer also said they are continuing their effort to check some areas from the risk of the fresh flood.