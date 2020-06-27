Video
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:28 AM
Ctg General Hospital upgraded to 300-bed for Covid-19 patients

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 26: The 250-bed General Hospital in Chattogram has been upgraded to a 300-bed dedicated Covid-19 hospital.
The Health Ministry has also given permission to the authorities of General Hospital to install a central oxygen plant for the patients. The hospital authorities received the work order on June 22 for installation of the plant.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel said, "With the beginning of the operation of the central oxygen plant, we will amalgamate the Holy Crescent Hospital with the General hospital."
S Alam Group has donated the central oxygen plant to General Hospital. Contacted, Brigadier General Humayun Kabir, Director of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said they have a plan to increase the number of beds  for Covid-19 patients to 250 from 150.




Presently, the port city has the capacity of providing medical facilities to 960 patients by public and City Corporation Hospital. These are General Hospital Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), BITID, Holy Crescent Hospital, Railway Hospital, Private hospitals of Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital, Ma O Shishu Hospital and Chattogram Field Hospital.
Besides, the 250-bed Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Hospital at City Convention Centre has been providing treatment to Covid-19 patients. Mr Amirul Huq, owner of the centre and also the managing director of Seacom Group offered the venue. A total of 60 physicians, nurses and other staff have already been deputed to the Hospital.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram chapter of Bangladesh Readymade Garments Manufacturing and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has decided to dedicate its 50-bed hospital at Saltgola for Covid-19 patients.
First Vice President of BGMEA M A Salam said five doctors, seven nurses and 24 employees have already been appointed for the hospital. He said the hospital is likely to be opened next month.



