Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:28 AM
Sumaiya’s Death

Husband, father-in-law remanded

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

NATOR, june 26: A court here on Friday sent two accused on a three-day remand after hearing the case over the death of Dhaka University student Sumaiya.
Magistrate Mehedi Hasan granted three-day remand for Sumiya's husband Mostak Hossain and father-in-law Jakir Hossain, said Abdul Matin, investigation officer of Natore Police Station.
Police had earlier prayed for a seven-day remand. On Thursday, police arrested Mostak and his father Jakir from Bogura and Rajshahi.
Sumaiya's mother Nuzhat Sultana filed the case against four people after the death of her daughter on June 22. Later, police arrested Sumaiya's mother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Police formed eight special teams to arrest the other accused.
Sumaiya's in-laws used to torture her as she continued her study for being a BCS cadre, alleged Sumaiya's family members.




They left her at Natore Sadar Hospital in an unconscious state on June 22 where she died. Sumaiya's mother claimed that they tortured her daughter to death.


