Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:28 AM
Marine mammals dying in their dozens in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

An increase in ocean mammal deaths in Cox's Bazar in recent months has left wildlife and environment experts alarmed.
Deaths of at least 200 marine mammals including dolphins, porpoise whale and whale have been reported in the maritime border of Bangladesh from 2007 to 2020, as per the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). Most of them were dolphins.
At least 15 dolphins were found dead in Cox's Bazar beach, Saint Martin's Island, Teknaf and Inani in 10 months to June, said Moazzam Hossain, the chairman of Save the Nature, an environment conservation organisation.
"Sometimes the fishermen target dolphins thinking there are fish available around them. They spread a fishing net and the dolphin gets caught. It gets injured while trying to free itself."
In some cases, a dolphin is hurt when the fishermen try to free them from the fishing net with a stick, said Moazzem. Dolphin is a very sensitive animal and cannot bear an injury, which leads it to death, he added.
The authorities should create awareness among the fishermen about the issue, he said.
According to the Wildlife Conservation Act 2012, the Forest Department is responsible for the protection of 12 marine animals, but there is no visible effort on their part to do so, he said.
"At the same time, we can't just blame them (forest department) as they lack in infrastructure and manpower. It is necessary to form a marine resource conservation and crime prevention unit under a separate wing to conserve the marine flora and fauna," Moazzem suggested.
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock banned fishing in the sea from May 20 to Jul 23 to ensure proper breeding of fish. Many fishermen go fishing defying the ban, killing dolphins, said Sheikh Nazmul Huda, the deputy director at the Department of Environment in Cox's Bazar.
The beach and nearby areas are secluded and quiet now due to the lockdown and this encourages the marine mammals to stay there but they are falling prey to the fishermen, said the conservationist.
Mihir Kumar Do, the conservation officer of the Forest Department. however, denies the increasing death of dolphins in Cox's Bazar.
"The news of so many dead dolphins floating toward the beach is incorrect. This has been wrongly spread on social media. We got only two dead dolphins as of now," he said.
Dolphin Death Toll
When locals saw two groups of Indo-Pacific Humpback dolphins playing at Kolatoli and Sugandha points in Cox's Bazar beach on Mar 23 this year, experts became hopeful about a flourishing marine environment and ecosystem.
But, much to their disappointment, dead dolphins and other mammals began to be found  on the Cox's Bazar and Teknaf coastline from early April.
Save the Nature Foundation has a list of dolphins found dead in recent times.
On May 12, an 11 feet long dead dolphin floated into Shafir Bil at Marine Drive in Teknaf, while another dead dolphin was found at Kolatoli Point on May 20. A third one was found at Laboni Point the following day.
A dolphin was found dead at Shaplapur beach in Teknaf on Apr 4 and another one at Inani beach a day later, with marks of injury on its head and tail tied up with a rope.
    -bdnews24.com


